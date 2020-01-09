Siddharth Shukla was left humiliated by Madhurima Tuli on Wednesday night after his attempts to flirt with her backfired and the latter refused to reciprocate his feelings inside the Bigg Boss house.

Siddharth and Shehnaaz were seen in conversation with Madhurima Tuli when Shefali Jariwala arrived and asked, “What are you guys talking about.” Madhurima said that they were just killing time. Siddharth told Madhurima, “I am not killing time with you. I am serious about you.”

Madhurima asked, “You tell me how you felt about me in these days.” This prompted Siddharth to flirt with Madhurima as he said, “Feel? I haven’t felt you yet. Now tell me more.”

Siddharth then asked Madhurima, “What do you know?” Madhurima replied, “I don’t know anything.” “This is your speciality,” replied Siddharth while leaning towards Madhurima. Siddharth then went to give a high five claiming that both of them were on the same page as he said, “Now you are talking. Give me a high five. We are on the same page.”

However, Madhurima snubbed him by refusing to reciprocate his gesture. A visibly embarrassed Siddharth said, “you are funny. You are very funny.” Madhurima said, “Tell me something which I don’t know.” Siddharth replied, “Lot to tell my love.”

Madhurima got up and proceeded towards her bed prompting Siddharth to ask if she wanted him to follow her to her bed. Madhurima replied abruptly, “No, I think you should enjoy with your friend (Shehnaaz).” Siddharth said that he would prefer spending his time with Madhruima, who said, “Better luck next time because I am not interested right now.”

When Siddharth requested for a suitable time when he could be with her, Madhurima said that he could meet her after half an hour. But, after half an hour when he came to meet her, Madhurima was seen getting intimate with her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. Madhurima saw Siddharth looking at them through the glass door, but she completely ignored him. She told Vishal that Siddharth was a ‘full-on’ drama.

Shehnaaz entered the room and asked Madhurima to show some shame since Siddharth was looking at her. When Madhurima asked for the reason, Shehnaaz said that Siddharth was in love with the former.

Siddharth’s decision to woo Madhurima came after his relationship with Shehnaaz strained due to some differences. Shehnaaz Gill had earlier made desperate attempts to woo Siddharth Shukla, who said that he did not want to speak to her because of her inconsistent behaviour. Shehnaaz had said that she did not get along with anyone else in the house other than Siddharth.

When Shehnaaz asked Siddharth to say who he loved the most in the house, the latter had said, “I don’t know.” As for herself, she said that Siddharth and Paras Chhabra were the two contestants she loved the most.