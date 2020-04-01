It seems the ongoing nationwide lockdown in India has given celebrities a moment to reflect on the freedom and comfort that they took for granted. This was made abundantly clear by tennis star Sania Mirza’s sister Anam, who took to Instagram to announce that she will never complain about getting ready for weddings. Billed as Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, the newlywed couple has also used their quarantined life to have a game of table tennis against Sani and Dad Imran Mirza.

Sharing a photo of herself dressed in a maroon high necked and long-sleeved top paired with a chevron print flared skirt, Anam wrote, “I promise I’ll never complain about getting ready for weddings again.🤐”

Anam’s post clearly indicated that whilst she moaned about getting ready for weddings in the past, the quarantined life had made her cherish those moments before the lockdown kicked in.

Elsewhere, her husband Asad, the son of former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin, took to Instagram to share a photo of a table tennis match also featuring Anam, Sania and her Dad Imran Mirza. In the photo, while Asad and Anam appeared to be playing as partners, Sania was paired with her father. While Sania was dressed in a black t-shirt and tights, Anam wore a white short kurti and orange patiala trousers.

Asad wrote, “A good game of table tennis under home quarantine #indiafightscorona.” Many wondered about the outcome of the match, but there was a unanimity that Sania Mirza would have defeated her friendly opponents without much trouble.

The Mirzas are royalty in Hyderabad just like the Ambanis in Mumbai. What makes the alliance between Anam and Asad even more special is Azhar’s pedigree as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Azhar, who led India both in One Day International and Test matches for a number of years, is currently the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

