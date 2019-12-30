Salman Khan was nasty to Himanshi Khurana because of Aishwarya Rai link after confession that he supports Shehnaaz Gill for Katrina Kaif?

Salman Khan has often come under fire for his brazen biases in favour of Siddharth Shukla and his friends inside the Bigg Boss house. While the Dabangg star has not broken his silence on the allegations of biases for Siddharth, he finally explained why he’s been supporting Siddharth’s ‘girlfriend’ Shehnaaz Gill in the competition. His stunning revelation also proved that Salman’s heart still beats for his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

This was after Salman stunned Bigg Boss contestants by entering the house and cleaning the dishes and washroom to prove a point on the importance of hygiene. Shehnaaz Gill, who’s often claimed to be Punjab’s Katrina Kaif, thanked Salman for supporting her at a time when almost the entire house had revolted against her and refused to do household chores under her captaincy.

Shehnaaz told Salman, “Everyone will support me after today since you’ve supported me.” Salman replied, “I have not supported you. I’ve supported Punjab’s Katrina Kaif.”

Salman also issued a piece of advice to Shehnaaz, also known as Sana, “Sana, take one advice from me. You are better than everyone else. But you can’t expect that everyone will be nice to you too.”

In contrast, Salman was incredibly rude to another contestant from Punjab, Himanshi Khurana, who had introduced herself as Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai. Not onlydid Salman publicly humiliate her but also did not say a word to Siddharth Shukla and his gang when they refused to perform the household duties under her captaincy. Worse, members of Siddharth Shukla’s gang had deliberately broken rules prompting Bigg Boss to revoke Himanshi’s captaincy midway through the week.

It seems, Salman has sought to make a statement with his behaviour towards Shehnaaz and Himanshi. The message appears to be that while he’s supported Shehnaaz because she reminds him of Katrina, he did not particularly like Himanshi because she reminded him of his painful past involving Aishwarya.