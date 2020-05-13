“Quarantine Arnab Goswami” trends after SC told that cop, who grilled Republic TV founder, tests positive for COVID-19; Kavita Kaushik and Saif Ali Khan’s co-star react to antics

“Quarantine Arnab Goswami”: Hashtag #QuarantineArnab has trended on Twitter after Republic TV founder’s lawyer Harish Salve recently informed the Supreme Court that the cop, who had interrogated his client, has tested positive for COVID-19. This came just days after FIR actress Kavita Kaushik and Saif Ali Khan’s co-star Kubbra Sait targeted Goswami for his recent shenanigans.

Arguing for Arnab Goswami in the Supreme Court on Monday, Salve had made a sensational claim that one of the cops, who grilled Goswami for more than 12 hours, had now tested positive for coronavirus.

Salve had said, “…Two officers who interrogated him were asymptomatic and one has been tested #COVID19 positive.”

Goswami had approached the top court seeking quashing of another FIR filed against him by the Mumbai Police for spreading religious enmity in the country by his TV broadcast during the coverage of the gathering of migrant workers in Bandra. Goswami had mischievously chosen to focus his attention on the existence of a mosque in the vicinity even though the Muslims’ place of worship had nothing to do with the gathering o migrant workers.

Soon after Salve made a sensational claim about a cop from the Mumbai Police testing positive for COVID-19, Congress supporters took to Twitter demanding that Arnab Goswami must be quarantined as part of the established COVID-19 procedures. Soon hashtag #QuarantineArnab became a top Twitter trend.

This is a shot of Arnab holding a debate yesterday How can a primary contact of a COVID +ve person be allowed in studios? Arnab along with entire Republic Mumbai team should be quarantined at a govt hospital for 14 days like any other citizen. RT & ask to #QuarantineArnab https://t.co/DRSO4HWTJV pic.twitter.com/Om5JgKtmrq — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) May 11, 2020

If Arnab faced a Corona positive cop, why isn’t he self quarantined? Why is he putting so many lives on danger in his studio? How os he conducting debates and screaming n throwing his droplets everywhere in studio. #QuarantineArnab — Mehek (@MehekF) May 12, 2020

Republic TV office should sealed and sanitized asap #QuarantineArnab pic.twitter.com/Q715Be6wUW — Md Jakir Hussain (@MdJakir94373592) May 12, 2020

Arnab along with entire Republic Mumbai team should be quarantined at a govt hospital for 14 days like any other citizen.

Just imagine kitni shanti rahegi #QuarantineArnab pic.twitter.com/5LGGZu6AhF — Zakki Mirza | ज़क्की मिरज़ा | زكي ميرزا 🇮🇳 (@ZAKKI_MIRZA) May 12, 2020

Yes Arnab , India should #StayStrong. For that You need Quarantine Permanently !! #QuarantineArnab pic.twitter.com/gwjUlXacS7 — Fardeeniyc (@ShaikhFARDEEN10) May 12, 2020

#ArnabGoswami spent hours with the policeman who has now tested COVID19 (+ve) according to Arnab’s own lawyer Harish Salve. So why exactly is he roaming around doing TV shows?

U can’t quarantine Coronavirus so quarantine this communal virus immediately!#QuarantineArnab pic.twitter.com/DMAZXjAeHM — Raiyan Malik (ریان ملک) (@RaiyanMalik03) May 12, 2020

The Mumbai Police had interrogated Goswami for over 12 hours last month in case related to Goswami’s TV broadcast on the Palghar lynching, which saw two Hindu monks being murdered by a mob on suspicion of being thieves. Goswami was accused of making desperate attempts to make the lynching a communal issue even though Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had made it abundantly clear that the killers of two Hindu monks were also Hindus.

Earlier, FIR actress Kavita Kaushik, Mulk director Anubhav Sinha and Saif Ali Khan’s co-star Kubbra Sait had criticised Goswami for his recent shenanigans.