Pro-BJP actor Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai Police on 8 January with sister Rangoli Chandel; gives undertaking to Bombay HC to not comment on social media about case

Pro-BJP Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that she will appear before the Mumbai Police to record a statement along with her sister Rangoli Chandel in the FIR accusing them of posting communally provocative tweets. Both sisters also gave an undertaking before the high court that they will stay away from commenting on the case on social media.

Representing Kangana and her sister, lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui told the Bench comprising Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik that ‘Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel will not comment in public domain or tweet/post in social media about the subject FIR.’

The bench records the submission of Siddiquee that Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel will not comment in in public domain or tweet/post in social media about the subject FIR. #KanganaRanaut#BombayHighCourt — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 24, 2020

While directing the Mumbai Police to not take coercive action against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on the FIR until further orders subject to the condition that they appear for recording statement as undertaken, the Bench said that both will appear before Bandra Police SHO on 8 January 2021, between 12 PM – 2PM. The high court listed the matter for 11 January.

The case against Kangana and Rangoli pertains to an FIR filed against the duo for using social media pages to cause communal enmity between two religious groups in India.

Not too long ago, a court in Karnataka too had directed the police to book Kangana for calling farmers terrorists. The FIR against Kangana was filed under the ‘Sections 44 (Injury), 108 (Abettor), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) under the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC).’