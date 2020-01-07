Pakistani minister slaps top TV anchor over allegations linking him with TikTok sensation Hareem Shah

Pakistani minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain is back in the news after he slapped a top TV anchor, Mubasher Lucman, after the latter linked him with a TikTok sensation Hareem Shah on a LIVE TV. Federal minister for science and technology, Hussain later took to Twitter to almost confirm the reports of his physical assault on the Geo TV anchor.

The reported incident took place during a wedding ceremony of Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Laghari’s son. Two other leaders belonging to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) party namely Jahangir Tareen and Ishaq Khakwani were also present at the event.

Raees Ansari, Geo TV’s Lahore bureau chief, later confirmed the news of his colleague being slapped by Hussain. Pakistani newspaper The News quoted him as saying that Tareen and Chaudhry were discussing the allegations made by Lucman during a TV show, salaciously linking the federal minister to Hareem Shah. It was here when Lucman arrived triggering a heated exchange of words with the minister. A visibly angry minister then slapped the anchor in front of everyone present.

Hussain later took to Twitter to write, “People like Mubashir Lucman have nothing to do with journalism … they are prostitutes who have entered the profession of journalism. It’s the duty of everyone to expose these pimps masquerading as journalists.”

مبشر لقمان جیسے لوگوں کا صحافت سے کوئ تعلق نہیں یہ وہ طوائفیں ہیں جوصحافت میں گھس گئ ہیں، ایسے صحافتی دلالوں کو بے نقاب کرنا سب کا فرض ہے۔

Hussain later told Geo TV that he had challenged Lucman at the wedding venue to show the proof of his relationship with the TikTok model.

"کل انہوں نے اپنے پروگرام میں میرے بارے میں کہا کہ ان کی حریم شاہ کے ساتھ ویڈیوز ہیں

آج شادی میں منہ اٹھا کر میرے پاس آ گئے تو میں نے پوچھا کہ دکھائیں مجھے ویڈیوز، تو جواب ملا کہ ویڈیوز تو ہیں نہیں

اس کے بعد scuffle ہوا"

To which Lucman reportedly said that there was no evidence to support his allegations. This, according to the minister, led to a ‘scuffle.’