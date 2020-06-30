Aamir Khan recently stunned everyone by announcing that some of his staff had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he was taking mother to get her tested. But that’s not the only reason why the Dangal star was in the news. He became a topic of intense social media conversations after he was seen videobombing daughter Ira Khan’s online workout session. Ira was busy working out with trainer David Poznic when Aamir interrupted both of them with his sudden appearance. David asked him if he wanted to join him for a session, Aamir politely declined the offer. David asked Ira if she could persuade her father for a quick session. To which, Ira replied firmly, “Next time I will force him.”

Sharing the video, David wrote on Instagram, “… Back when I was training Aamir for Dhoom 3 and PK, Ira used to hang out with us a lot, but would basically run away when I tried to get her to work out! Many years have passed, and now we’re diving into weekly workouts with plenty of pushups, squat variations, and some fun with feet in the air.

This session also included a fun surprise hello from Aamir. But now the tables have turned – Ira was rocking the workout and Aamir just popped in to say hi!”

Earlier, Aamir had stunned everyone by announcing that some of his staff had tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he was also taking his mother to get her tested for the deadly virus. He wrote, “This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and the BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society,”

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which also features his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.