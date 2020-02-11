Much to the exasperation of Sidharth Shukla and Salman Khan fans, WWE legend John Cena has sensationally urged his 13.1 million followers to vote for Asim Riaz in the Bigg Boss finale. This has come days after Cena first stunned Asim’s detractors by throwing his weight behind the contestant from Jammu and Kashmir.

In his Instagram post, Cena shared the photo of Asim Riaz with a placard reading hashtag ‘#AsimRiazForTheWin. Chane my mind.’

Reacting to his post, Asim’s ‘love’ Himanshi Khurana also known as Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai reacted by posting a series of ‘on fire’ emjois.

Asim’s fans wasted no time in thanking the WWE legend as one wrote, “Thank you so much sir for supporting one real man Asim Riaz.” Another commented, “ohn cena wwe ke champion aur Asim BB 13 ke champion.” “thnx champion for supporting another champion,” wrote another fan.

Last week, Cena had stunned everyone particularly those supporting Asim’s rival Siddharth Shukla by sharing the contestant from Kashmir on his Instagram page.

No sooner did Cena, who has close to 13 million followers on Instagram, share Asim’s photo, fans had gone berserk mocking Siddharth Shukla and his fans. While some Siddharth fans wrote on Cena’s timeline stating that they were disappointed by his public endorsement of Asim, others had thanked him for backing a decent candidate.

Earlier, rapper Bohemia too had thrown his weight behind Asim with an emotional post. Thanking Asim for his praise on the famous rapper inside the Bigg Boss house, Bohemia had written, “Wow, God bless you brah. I’ve got blood relatives that are too jealous to shoutout me the way you do. #asimriaz ”

This year’s Bigg Boss and its host Salman Khan have faced flak of being explicitly biased in favour of Siddharth, who was found to be abusive and violent on more than one occasion.

The Colors TV’s reality show has now entered its final week before the winner is announced.