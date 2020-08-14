“Mind blowing”: Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show ‘leaks’ video of Kapil Sharma’s singing as Taimur Ali Kahn’s uncle Kunal Khemu stands mesmerised; sends fans into frenzy

Archana Puran of The Kapil Sharma Show recently had to abruptly stop shooting the behind the scene video on the sets of the Sony TV comedy show. Days later, Kapil himself had jokingly targeted Archana for leaking the video of the show on her Instagram page even before the broadcast. Unfazed by the two developments, Archana once again decided to ‘leak’ a BTS video of Kapil Sharma’s singing on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil giving rendition of legendary Pakistani ghazal singer Ghulam Ali’s famous composition Hangama Hai Kyun Barpa sent the comedian’s fans into a frenzy as Taimul Ali Khan’s uncle Kunal Khemu stood mesmerised.

Sharing the video, Archana wrote, “Behind the scenes of The Kapil Sharma Show. Employment ke saath enjoyment. Lucky to be in this line of work where work is so much fun.

In the video, Kapil was seen singing the famous ghazal of Ghulam Ali amazingly well. Visibly mesmerised by his rendition, Kapil’s guests Kunal Khemu and Ranvir Shorey simply stood in awe of his host’s singing prowess.

As the video ended, Archana decided to flaunt her gown made by her designer friend Nikita Mhaisalkar.

As expected, Kapil’s fans reacted overwhelmingly to their screen idol’s singing talent. One wrote, “And thank you Archana mam for this video. Please keep uploading this types of videos of Kapil.” Another commented, “Love you bro, mind-blowing singing as always. And Archana ji you are looking so gorgeous in this outfit.”

Ranvir Shorey, Kunal Khemu and Rasika Dugal were on the show to promote their film Lootcase.