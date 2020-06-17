‘Low-budget Hindi version of Arnab Goswami’ issues apology after demand for his arrest gains momentum; News18 India’s anchor insults Hazrat Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz of Ajmer Sharif

Often mocked as the ‘low-budget Hindi version of Arnab Goswami,’ News18 India TV channel’s anchor Amish Devgan has been forced to issue a public apology after the demand for his arrest gained momentum. The controversial anchor, who often faces condemnation for his Islamophobic rants and fake news to defame Muslims, had sensationally insulted the famous Muslim Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz of Ajmer Sharif.

In one of his recent TV debates, Devgan was seen disparagingly calling the 12th-century Muslim Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti also known as Hazrat Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz of Ajmer Sharif ‘invader’ and ‘robber.’ “Invader Chishti came, Indaver Chishti came..Robber Chishti came and the conversation started,” he was seen yelling during his TV show.

No sooner did the video of Devgan’s TV show emerge on social media, hashtag #ArrestAmishDevgan began to trend on Twitter with people demanding his arrest. Mumbai MLA Zeeshan Siddique tweeted, “I request @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice to arrest @News18India anchor Amish Devgan for the derogatory remarks he has made against world renowned saint Hazrat Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz on his show. Such derogatory remarks will not be tolerated! #ArrestAmishDevgan.”

Mumbai’s Raza Academy issued a statement demanding filing of an FIR against Devgan.

Journalist Rifat Jawaid tweeted, “News18India is owned by Reliance Group Chief Mukesh Ambani. We should write to Mr Ambani asking if he condones one of his media employees abusing a famous Muslim saint. BTW Hazrat Moeenuddin Chishti is revered by people from all faiths.”

Journalist Ajit Anjum wrote, “You (Amish Devgan) are full of poison against a particular religion. You spread this poison every day deliberately. You are an idol of hatred. This is what you’ve been doing for several years. An apology should come from those who make such a mistake inadvertently.”

Anjum was referring to Devgan’s apology in the wake of widespread condemnation and threats of criminal action against him. In his apology, the controversial anchor wrote, “In 1 of my debates,I inadvertently referred to ‘Khilji’ as Chishti. I sincerely apologise for this grave error and the anguish it may hv caused to followers of the Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti, whom I revere. I have in the past sought blessings at his dargah.I regret this error.”

It remains to be seen if his employer, Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries will take action against Devgan for his frequent Islamophobic rants. Meanwhile, News18 India has decided to not take down the disparaging video insulting Hazrat Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz. You can watch it below.