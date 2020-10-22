LIVE UPDATES: Pro-BJP actor Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai Police, asked to appear before cops next week

In a dramatic development, the Mumbai Police have summoned pro-BJP actor Kangana Ranaut and her motormouth sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before them next week. Both sisters are facing allegations of promoting religious hatred.

Last week, a court in Bandra had ordered the police to file an FIR against both the sisters for promoting hatred and communal tension using their social media pages.

A report by news agency PTI said that the Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued notices to Kangana and Rangoli, asking them to appear before cops next week to record their statements.

Reacting to the news, Kangana tweeted mocking the ruling Shiv Sena and its leaders as she wrote, “Obsessed penguin Sena … Pappupro of Maharashtra, bahut yaad aati hai k-k-k-k-k-Kangana, koi baat nahin jaldi aa jaungi ….”

According to Mumbai Mirror, casting director and fitness trainer Munnawarali Sayyed had filed a complaint demanding that the Ranauts be booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 153A (enmity between different groups), 295A (Deliberate and malicious act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion) and 124A Sedition.

Not too long ago, a court in Karnataka had directed the police to book Kangana for calling farmers terrorists. The FIR against Kangana was filed under the ‘Sections 44 (Injury), 108 (Abettor), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) under the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC).’

