“Let Ramdev expose himself to a high viral load”: Netizens react with anger after AYUSH ministry asks Ramdev’s Patanjali to stop advertising its ‘medicine’ for COVID-19 treatment

The Centre’s AYUSH ministry has moved in with lightning speed to ask Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved to stop advertising that its ‘Coronil and Swasari’ medicine is capable of treating COVID-19. The ministry said in a notification that Patanjali must immediately provide the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for COVID treatment.

A statement by the AYUSH ministry said, “In order to make this Ministry aware of the facts of the aforesaid news and verify the claims, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for COVID treatment; site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for COVID-19; protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and results data of the study (ies) and stop advertising/publicizing such claims till the issue is duly examined.”

The ministry has also asked the State Licensing Authority of Uttrakhand government to ‘provide copies of license and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of COVID -19.’

This was after Ramdev claimed that its medicine had shown 100% favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 patients, except those on life support systems.

“The whole country and the world was waiting for a medicine or vaccine for corona. We are proud to announce that the first Ayurvedic, clinically controlled trial-based evidence and research-based medicine has been prepared by the combined efforts of Patanjali Research Centre and NIMS,” Ramdev was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The AYUSH ministry has told Patanjali that advertisements of drugs including ‘Ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and Rules thereunder and the directives issued by the Central Government in the wake of COVID outbreak.’

Meanwhile, Twitterati have been reacting with anger with many asking Ramdev to expose himself to coronavirus if he was so confident about his ‘medicine.’

