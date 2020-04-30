Kapil Sharma and his former co-star from The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover, on Wednesday left their millions of fans in tears with incredibly emotional notes on the tragic death of veteran actor Irrfan Khan. Kapil earned plaudits from his fans as he decided to brave the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown to attend Irrfan’s funeral at the Versova Qabristan.

Aside from Kapil, singer Mika Singh, filmmakers Vishal Bharadwaj, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Abhinay Deo also travelled to the burial ground to take part in Irrfan’s funeral.

No sooner did the news of Irrfan’s death become public, Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to write a powerful note. He wrote in Hindi, “I had met you only on a few occasions, but it seems that I’ve spent a lifetime with you. From (Hindi TV series) Chandrakanta to English Medium. Thank u Irfan bhai. You will be remembered a lot.”

आपके साथ मुलाक़ातें भले ही गिनती की हों पर ऐसा लगता है आपके साथ एक उम्र गुज़ारी है। चन्द्रकांता से लेकर English medium तक। thank u Irfan bhai 🙏 आप बहुत याद आएँगे🤗 #IrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/mAirnU51Ot — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 29, 2020

Irrfan had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2017 to promote his film Hindi Medium. Irrfan had revealed how he had bought his new house in the same building where Kapil lived. Left emotional by Kapil’s tweet, his fans urged him to replay his show featuring Irrfan.

Reacting to Irrfan’s passing away, Sunil Grover wrote on Instagram, “Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Mr. Irrfan khan passed away. No words to express my grief. Prayers.”

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh, who attended Irrfan’s funeral, shared the photo of the actor’s last journey as he wrote, “Never imagined shouldering the burden of your loss would weigh so heavy on my heart. Thank you Irrfan Bhai for standing by me in my times of crises. You were there when not many wanted to even acknowledge me. You are one of a kind and I will continue to use present tense, because for me human beings like you never die. Your persona, your aura, your love for cinema and your philosophy of life will continue to remain an inspiration and guide me. Thank you God for allowing me to walk with Irrfan Bhai one last time. Feel blessed to have gotten a chance to bid goodbye even as crores of your fans and friends wanted to be there. You are gone too soon, Bhai.”

Irrfan was diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine cancer in 2018. He had travelled to London for the treatment and returned home last year. After his return to Mumbai, the popular actor had penned an emotional note to his fans, stating that he wanted to ‘pause to be grateful’ for the ‘immense love and support’ that he received from them.

He had to be hospitalised to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhuribhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday due to a colon infection.