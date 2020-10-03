Kapil Sharma left Archana Puran Singh in a fix by announcing that he had found her replacement as the judge of The Kapil Sharma Show. He did so by referring to one of his guests from India’s iconic TV series, Hum Log. This was after actress Divya Seth could not stop her laughter at the jokes being cracked by Kapil and his co-stars on the Sony TV’s popular comedy show.

Kapil took to Instagram to share the teaser video of his show featuring the star-cast of Hum Log. Welcoming the star cast of the iconic TV series Hum Log, Kapil said in the video, “Please welcome Seema Pahwa urf Badki, Manoj Pahwa urf Tony, Divya Seth urf Manjhli, Rajesh Seth urf Lallu.”

No sooner had Kapil finished introducing his guests he turned his attention to Archana saying, “The entire world was saying that the star cast of India’s first TV series are coming. At least they will be older than you. Uff, even they turned out to be younger than you.”

Kapil taking a potshot at Archana’s age left his guests and the veteran actress in splits.

A little later in the video, Kapil told Archana that he had found her replacement for the show in Divya Seth because of her laughter skills. Pointing to Divya Seth, Kapil told Archana, “Your replacement.” Once again, his joke cracked everyone on the sets.

Kapil targeting Archana with his cruel jokes is nothing now. But, the comedian-actor recently poured his heart out in expressing his true feelings for the veteran actress. Wishing Archana on her birthday, Kapil wrote, “Person with beautiful heart, beautiful face, many many happy returns of the day to the most beautiful and our beloved Archana Puran Singh. May you always continue to smile like this and make money. Love you mam.”

This had prompted Archana to announce that that now the fans of the popular Sony TV comedy show will know that The Kapil Sharma Show host was also capable of praising her.