Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar pens emotional post for brother Tony days after triggering war with Kapil Sharma Show

Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar was recently in the news after her scathing criticism for comedian Kiku Sharda of The Kapil Sharma Show triggered a war of sorts between two popular TV shows being aired on Sony TV. Days later, she has penned an emotional post for her brother Tony Kakkar.

Sharing a photo of herself with Tony, the popular singer wrote, “For me, living the good life is getting to hang with this cutie here @tonykakkar 😘 He‘s my friend more than an older brother yaar, so these day trips with him are super fun. Plus we’re looking cool na with our matching @novaeyewearofficial 😎. Swag toh hai, but it’s super protective, just like my brother!”

Replying to Neha’s post, Tony said that the popular singer was nothing less than his ‘dream girl.’ He wrote, “People ask me who is my dream girl.. Look she is with me.”

Neha has become one of the most popular Bollywood singers in recent time with her tracks such as Aankh Marey, Dilbar, Kala Chashma and Mile Ho Tum turning out to be huge chartbusters. She had recently lashed out at Kiku Sharda for making fun of her short height and looks.

Neha had recently stunned her fans by revealing that she wanted to commit suicide at one point because adverse circumstances around her had made her so hopeless about her life. Although she did not specify the reason, but it’s widely believed to be linked to the depression that she underwent in the aftermath of her breakup with Himansh Kohli earlier this year.