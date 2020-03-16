Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar mocked by Kapil Sharma before Rohit Shetty’s sensational disclosure about Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kapil Sharma was at his comic best when he took a jibe at Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar on his popular comedy show. Not only did he mock Neha, but his co-stars also made plenty of references to Indian Idol leaving the audience in splits.

Before Kapil welcomed Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar, Kapil recreated a scene from Goa calling the location Goa Beach, which is the latest song released by Neha with her brother Tony Kakkar.

Addressing his co-star Chandan Prabhakar, Kapil said that he should strengthen his bones so that he could enjoy breaking them. Kapil, who was playing the character of a police officer, said, “Consumption of roti strengthens your bones. Because the sound of kar, kar, kar, kar (while breaking the bones) will reach Indian Idol’s Neha Kar, kar, kar (Kakkar).”

This was not the only reference to Indian Idol in Kapil Sharma’s comedy script. Not to be left behind Kapil, Kiku Sharda too took a dig at Indian Idol show as he told Krushna Abhishek, “What are you doing here? If you are here, then who’s guarding my neighborhood? What if the makers of Indian Idol occupy my neighbourhood finding it unoccupied?”

Kapil replied, “That wouldn’t happen because Archana (Puran Singh) is guarding it. She doesn’t let (Navjot Singh) Sidhu enter, how can she let Indian Idol people enter?”

Rohit Shetty on Sunday night had made a sensational disclosure about Kareena Kapoor Khan during his conversation on The Kapil Sharma Show. Reacting to Karan Johar’s earlier allegations that Kareena was the gossip queen of Bollywood, the Simmba director shared his personal experience with Kapil Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Archana Puran Singh and the comedy show’s audience, leaving everyone stunned.

Elsewhere, a video of Neha Kakkar slapping a TikTok star during a dance performance has gone viral on social media platforms. The video, which emerged days after Aditya Narayan announced his break from TV shows, was first shared by one of Neha’s fan pages.

Both Indian Idol and The Kapil Sharma Show are aired on Sony TV.