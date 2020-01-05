In Deepika Padukone’s presence, Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar tells contestant ‘Alia Bhatt will be very upset’

Alia Bhatt once again dominated the proceedings of the Indian Idol show on Saturday night as Deepika Padukone made a special appearance on the Sony TV’s singing reality show. Neha Kakkar told a contestant that his praise for Deepika will make Alia Bhatt ‘very upset.’

This was after a contestant chose to sing a popular track from Deepika’s debut Bollywood film Om Shanti Om. Reacting to his performance, Deepika said, “I wish Shah Rukh was here…Thank you very much for reminding me about my first movie and how much I enjoyed it.”

Neha teased the contestant, who has claimed to have been smitten by Alia’s beauty, “Rishabh you turned out to be dal badlu (turncoat). Alia Bhatt will be very upset.” To which he said, “To reach Alia, I have to first convince her friend (Deepika).”

The contestant asked Deepika about what Alia liked the most. Deepika said that Alia loved fruits and the contestant should know that the fruit of patience was also very sweet. This caused a huge round of laughter on the show.

The contestant’s crush for Alia has been a topic of regular discussion since the reality show went on air. He had also made an unsuccessful attempt to visit the Raazi actress at her residence. Alia was touched by the song that the Indian Idol contestant had composed for her. After judge Vishal Dadlani sent her the clip of the video, Alia had sent a video message expressing her gratitude for the contestant.

Deepika had a blast on Indian Idol as she was seen flirting with contestants, some of whom held her saree to guide her to her seat. In one instance, she was seen enacting a love scene with a contestant from Bengal. As expected, the contestant in question was left blushing.

Deepika was the chief guest of Indian Idol to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak, which is based on the acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal. Laxmi too had accompanied Deepika to the singing reality show. Her presence brought tears to not just contestants but also Neha Kakkar, who was seen trying hard to control her emotions.

Meanwhile, Neha has left for London on a vacation. She has been inundating her Instagram page with photos from London. Neha had earlier said that she will leave for London once the shooting for Indian Idol was over.