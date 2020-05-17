Heartache for Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif? Fans romantically link Siddharth Shukla with Hina Khan after top honours with Gold Quarantine Awards

Two former Bigg Boss contestants namely Siddharth Shukla and Hina Khan scored big on Saturday as they both won Gold Quarantine Awards. The subsequent action by Siddharth led many to wonder if this will cause heartache for his special friend Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif. What prompted many to romantically link Siddharth with Hina was the Dil Se Dil Tak actor’s decision to make an effort to thank Hina on Twitter. Soon, Siddharth’s die-hard fans were trending #SidIna on Twitter.

Siddharth first took to Twitter to thank the organisers of the Gold Awards as he wrote, “Thank you #GoldQuarantineAwards

@VikasKalantri and each n everyone of you who voted for me.”

Thank you #GoldQuarantineAwards @VikasKalantri and each n everyone of you who voted for me ….😘 pic.twitter.com/u7fyegBEtd — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 16, 2020

Hina too thanked in her own style as she tweeted, “The idea to promote n acknowledge d efforts n dedication towards this vital #Lockdown by an award is an appreciable step @VikasKalantri. This title is not just for d person but d effort behind it..Cheers and congratulations

@sidharth_shukla. Thanks @goldawardsTV #LockDownQueen.”

The idea to promote n acknowledge d efforts n dedication towards this vital #Lockdown by an award is an appreciable step @VikasKalantri . This title is not just for d person but d effort behind it..Cheers and congratulations @sidharth_shukla . Thanks @goldawardsTV #LockDownQueen https://t.co/l3FmghhBJi — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) May 16, 2020

According to the announcement by Gold Awards, Siddharth was declared the winner of ‘Lockdown King’ while Hina was conferred with the ‘Lockdown Queen’ award.

Soon after the announcement was made public, Siddharth replied to Hina and wrote, “Thank you Hina and wish you the same.”

Thank you Hina and wish you the same 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 16, 2020

Siddharth Shukla’s decision to public thank Hina became a dominating topic of social media conversations. While some felt that this indicated his growing fondness for Hina, others praised Siddharth for his ‘humility.’

And I.. ooop!🤭

What is this behaviour #SidharthShukla

Not congratulating other Winners?? Why only Hina🤔

Haye Hina ke manager hai Kaush Jiju..

Ab kya kareinge😝#SidHearts Waise apan ko jodi pasand hai #SidHina #Sidina 💕 SidNaag crybabies heading to Hina’s post in 3…2….1 pic.twitter.com/vWgGCNSHee — Nik_Invinci (@DrStrangeNik) May 16, 2020

Siddharth Shukla’s friendship with Shehnaaz inside the Bigg Boss house had become a topic of intense social media discussions. Siddharth had later gone on to win the competition by defeating Asim Riaz.