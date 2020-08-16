Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdogan on Saturday invited Bollywood actor Aamir Khan at her residence in Istanbul before taking to social media to inform her excitement on meeting the popular Indian actor. Emine Erdogan said that it was a ‘great pleasure’ meeting Aamir, who was in Turkey to conclude the shooting for his upcoming film Lal Singh Chddha.

Emine wrote, “I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!”

Her subsequent tweet read, “I congratulate him in his films for addressing issues such as the importance of educating children in line with their individual abilities and how to reveal the essence of disadvantaged children. I’m looking forward to watching Khan’s new movie.”

According to Turkish media reports, the meeting was requested by Aamir, who informed Erdogan about social responsibility projects he had initiated including the Water Foundation, which he and his wife started to supply water to drought-stricken areas in Maharashtra. The popular Bollywood actor also reportedly praised his host for carrying out important social projects and following humanitarian aid activities.

Lal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan.