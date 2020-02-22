Fashion designer Sabyasachi’s huge revelation, Shloka Mehta’s husband Akash Ambani has secret Instagram account followed by Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has made another big revelation on a secret social media account owned by Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani. In an old post, the celebrated fashion designer revealed how Shloka Mehta’s husband managed an Instagram account, followed by Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh among others.

Not many noticed that while sharing a series of photos of key members of the Ambani family last year, Sabyasachi had revealed how Akash Ambani existed on Instagram. While sharing a photo of Akash and his twin sister Isha Ambani and their billionaire Dad Mukesh Ambani, Sabyasachi had written, “Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani (@aambani1) and Isha Ambani Piramal (@_iiishmagish) in Sabyasachi for Akash Ambani’s baraat function in Mumbai.”

In the photo, all three members of the famous Ambani clan colour-cordinated in subtle hues of pastel pink. A sight to behold, daughter Isha was clad in classic Sabyasachi with gem silver motifs all over her Gujarati style lehenga choli. The elephant motifs towards the lower part of the lehenga added a royal touch to the ensemble.

The Ruby and diamond jewellery with a necklace, bracelet, maang tikka, and danglers accentuated the heiress elegance.

As for Mukesh and Akash, both opted for signature Sabyasachi with embroidered sherwanis and cream and white churidars.

In another photo, where Akash was dressed for his baraat, he posed for the camera with his Dad in his wedding outfit. The richest father-son duo of Asia suitably clad in ethnic Sabyasachi were once again colour-cordinated in cream and ivory outfits. Mukesh Ambani took the traditional route in an embroidered sherwani and dhoti, while son Akash wore a sherwani with a churidar bottom.

As for Nita Ambani, she once again stole the show with her exquisite lehenga choli set with plenty of expensive jewellery.

Last year, Sabyasachi had also revealed how Isha Amabni also owned an Instagram account. Isha and Akash have now become the first two members of the Ambani family to own social media accounts, albeit privately.

