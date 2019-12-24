“Even if Siddharth Shukla kills someone in the house, he would be justified and made to look like a hero! SHAME”: Producer Sandiip Sikcand lashes out at Bigg Boss

Film producer Sandiip Sikcand has lashed out at the makers of Bigg Boss reality show accusing them of blatant biases in favour of contestant Siddharth Shukla. Sikcand took to Twitter to allege that Colors TV may project Siddharth a hero even if he kills someone in the reality show.

Sikcand’s tweet read, “Bigg boss 13 is a JOKE !! I think even if Sidharth Shukla kills someone in the house, he would be justified and made to look like a hero ! SHAME !! #BiggBoss13 #EvictSidharthShukla.”

His subsequent tweet on the same topic read, “Disgusted with BIGG BOSS !! Unfair, totally biased , dirty & pathetic !! The contestants should revolt & leave !! Totally support Rashmi Desai and Asim.”

He didn’t stop here. In his concluding tweet, Sikcand demanded the immediate ouster of Siddharth for his repeated violence. He wrote, “This year its SIDDHARTH SHULKA presents BIGG BOSS 13 ! He is the whole and sole – no one dare to say a word to him ! #ShameOnBiggBoss #ThrowSiddharthoutofBiggBoss.”

Sikcand’s outbursts came days after Siddharth was seen showing even the show’s host Salman Khan his place with his audacious behaviour during the Weekend Ka Vaar show. Astonishingly, even Salman appeared visibly frightened and did not admonish Siddharth despite his latest act of violence against Arhaan Khan and Asim Riaz and misogyny against Rashami Desai.

Instead, Salman had admonished Rashami for bringing disrepute to herself. Sikcand is not the only one to criticise the makers of Bigg Boss for biases. Several journalists and experts have taken to Twitter to slam Colors TV and Salman for biases in favour of Siddharth.