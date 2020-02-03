Disha Patani’s stunning confession on The Kapil Sharma Show, says she secretly checks out Tiger Shroff in gym

Not only did Disha Patani on Sunday night for the first time confess to dating Tiger Shroff, but she also revealed that she often secretly checked him out in the gym. This was during her conversation with Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show where she had appeared to promote her upcoming film Malang.

Disha was asked if she had requested the director of the film to use her fitness and shoot a scene where she will be kissing the male protagonist by climbing on his shoulder. She said, “Mohit (Suri) sir watches my videos on Instagram in the night and comes up with ideas (to use my fitness) in the film in the morning.”

Kapil Sharma wasted no opportunities while taking potshots at Disha and her relationship with Tiger Shroff. At one point he told Aditya Roy Kapur, “You have got some luck Kapur sahab. Disha received the training for stunts from Tiger. But, you are reaping the benefits (enjoying the kissing).” As expected, Kapil’s comments left Disha blushing (see below). Kapil continued, “Did you say yes to the film because of the script or learning that Disha is opposite you?”

Disha’s blushing did not end here. Kiku Sharda, who is an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show and plays Achcha Yadav’s character, asked the Bharat actress, “Disha ji, can I hold your hand?…My mother said that if you want to succeed in life then get hold of right Disha (direction). I can never get a better Disha than this.”

Kiku continued, “I saw you in that film where you were looking very beautiful in Dhoni. Why don’t you come for coffee with me? ” Disha said that Kiku had never asked her out for coffee. Kiku replied, “I am asking you now.” It was at this point when Kapil took a potshot at Kiku’s heavy build, “The way you look, you need to go to the zoo, not for coffee.”

Kiku used the opportunity to crack a joke at Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Tiger as he said, “I can go to the zoo but I can’t take Disha…I can handle other animals but Tiger too will be there.” Once again, Disha was left blushing as the audience burst into laughter. But Kiku wasn’t done yet. He asked Disha, “If you allow me, then I want to utter three words..Save The Tiger.”

Then came the biggest revelation which conclusively established that Disha and Tiger have been dating each other. Disha was asked if she had secretly checked out anyone in the gym. To which she replied, ‘I’ve checked out only one person.” Although she did not name the person, it was evident for everyone who she was referring to as Kapil said, “Well done. good job. Very good choice.”

Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show took a dig at Disha’s bold photos that she often shared on Instagram adding that her fans often left their work to like and share her bold photos every time she went on a holiday. Krushna, who plays a masseur Sapna’s character, told Disha that Tiger Shroff often visited her parlour and had forgotten his underwear during his last visit.

Malang starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu will release on 7 February.