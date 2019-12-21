Demand grows for violent and ‘drug addict’ Siddharth Shukla’s eviction after he assaults Arhaan Khan, Salman Khan’s credibility comes under scanner

Siddharth Shukla was accused of crossing limits in Bigg Boss after he violently attacked another contestant, Arhaan Khan, and torn his shirt. Had contestants not intervened, injuries sustained by Arhaan could have been even worse. This has prompted Twitterati to demand Siddharth Shukla’s ouster from the show. Such was the anger that even the daughter of the former boss of Colors TV could not resist from expressing her disgust against Siddharth Shukla. Rashami Desai, who threw tea on Siddharth, called him ‘drug addict.’

Atiya Nayak, daughter of former Colors TV boss Raj Nayak, tweeted, “I can’t understand how & why Siddharth Shukla (who has been violent so many times) is still in the house. He should have been chucked out a long time ago. Frustrating to watch someone so arrogant & aggressive being treated like a king. Another level of bias this season.”

I can’t understand how & why Siddharth Shukla (who has been violent so many times) is still in the house. He should have been chucked out a long time ago. Frustrating to watch someone so arrogant & aggressive being treated like a king. Another level of bias this season. #BiggBoss — Atiya Nayak (@atiyanayak) December 21, 2019

Angry Twitterati trended hashtag #BBkaDamaadSid to drive home a point that the makers of the show were biased and were treating Siddharth almost like their son-in-law. Host Salman Khan also came under criticism with many calling him a spineless host.

Rashami just asked “Yeh tera ghar hai kya” because Shukla kept his foot on the bench near Rashami’s chai and wasn’t ready to move it Bhaalu said “Tujhe toh maine apne ghar main lena band kar diya hai” WHAT WAS THE NEED OF THIS FALTU STATEMENT ?#BBkaDamaadSid #BB13#BiggBoss13 — Bhumika ✷ (@bhumika__maru) December 21, 2019

Good going @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan you are the worst host if you support Shukla still #BBkaDamaadSid https://t.co/QF9acu77Mp — Raj Sharma (@RajShar41556672) December 21, 2019