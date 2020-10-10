“Arrest Arnab Goswami”: Twitterati react after Republic TV’s CFO skips criminal investigation into TRP scam

The news of Republic TV CFO S Sundaram skipping the criminal investigation by the Mumbai Police into the TRP scam on Saturday has left Twitterati incensed as they demanded the arrest of Arnab Goswami. In his letter to Shashank Sandbhor, the Assitant Commissioner of Police, Sundaram wrote that Republic TV had filed a writ petition before the Supreme Court and the hearing was likely to take place within a week.

Sundaram wrote, “I wish to bring to your notice that a Writ Petition under Article 32 has been filed before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India (Provisional Application Number 7848/2020) in relation to the above referred matter and we have requested for an early hearing and it is likely to be listed by next week. Given that the matter is likely to be listed soon before the Hon’ble Supreme Court, request you to not proceed any further with the investigation in so far as Republic TV and its employees are concerned. We will join the investigations subject to the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.”

Sundaram’s decision to skip the criminal investigation despite summons issued by the Mumbai Police did not go down well with netizens, who took to the microblogging site to demand Arnab Goswami’s arrest.

@MumbaiPolice Arrest this man and his boss Arnab Goswami. Supreme Court ki bahana Kar ke ye loog baar baar bachna nahi chahiye. — Kumar Jena. (@Secular12345) October 10, 2020

Why wait for the SC? The case is lodged with Mumbai police! Arrest Arnab first.#ArrestArnab — Reasonyourself (@Reasonyourself) October 10, 2020

In future, police should all letters through SC for investigation. Arnab makes SC as his security agency. Modi and CJI are bouncers for him. Police can arrest poor, innocent victims, not rich, RSS thugs,criminals. — Anandaraj Dorairaj (@DorairRaj) October 10, 2020

Sundaram also said that he was expected to travel outside Mumbai for the next few days and accordingly will only be available in Mumbai by 14-15 October.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh dropped a bombshell last week by claiming that three channels including Goswami’s Republic TV were involved in TRP scam to boost the television ratings in a bid to boost their advertisement revenue. Singh had hinted that the Mumbai Police may arrest Goswami the same way they had arrested the owners of Fakt Marathi and Box Cinemas in the same case. Singh ahd also said that Republic TV’s bank accounts could be scrutinised and even seized if ‘proceeds from crime’ were established.

Goswami had reacted angrily saying that he will file a criminal defamation case against Singh, adding that he was being targeted for his coverage against the Mumbai Police and its boss.

Meanwhile, a report by Hindustan Times said that the Mumbai Police had produced the four arrested accused – Vishal Bhandari, 20, Bompalli Rao Mistry alias Sanjiv Rao, 44, and owners of Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema, Shirish Shetty and Narayan Sharma, respectively – before Esplanade court which remanded them in police custody till 13 October.