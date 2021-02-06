Arjun Tendulkar for Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians in 2021 IPL? Netizens slam Sachin Tendulkar for promoting nepotism

Netizens have exploded with anger after Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar registered himself for this month’s IPL auctions, scheduled for 18 February. The announcement has triggered a fresh controversy on nepotism with fans suspecting the young Tendulkar to be bought by Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians even though he has only two played T20 matches in his career by scoring three runs and taking two wickets.



According to a report by the Cricbuzz website, Arjun Tendulkar has enlisted himself for IPL auctions for a base price of Rs 20 lakh. Arjun Tendulkar has played just two T20 matches in his entire career with both being in the just-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai.

In his first match between Mumbai and Haryana on 15 January, Sachin Tendulkar’s son scored 0 run and claimed one wicket by conceding 34 runs in three overs. His second and last outing was against Puducherry when he scored just three runs and took one wicket by conceding 33 runs in four overs. Mumbai lost both the matches.

No wonder fans have begun questioning his registration for IPL auctions.

#arjuntendulkar has also listed his name for the upcoming IPL auction. Mumbai Indians would pick him, gut feeling says. #IPL2021Auction pic.twitter.com/fzVi4k9zH9 — Guddu (@vijay39749865) February 5, 2021

The surname of #arjuntendulkar is going to fetch him more money (Upto 1cr ? ) than the talent . #IPLAuction #IPL2021 — Sunil Krishnanunni (@imsunkrish) February 6, 2021

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has once again decided to stay away from this year’s auctions while S Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh have listed themselves. Sreesanth, who faced a prolonged period of a ban due to his involvement in spot-fixing, has set his base price at Rs. 75 lakh. As for Harbhajan Singh, who many felt had taken retirement from professional cricket, has registered himself with a base price of Rs. 2 crore.

Tendulkar has been in the news recently for his extraordinary response to Rihanna and other international celebrities, who questioned the brutal crackdown on protesting farmers. Fans had condemned the former India batsman for parroting the government line even when there were allegations of gross human rights violation of protesting farmers.