Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show shares journalist’s post on farmers calling for boycott of Reliance products; Shloka Mehta gives birth to baby boy

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show on Wednesday shared a journalist’s post on farmers’ calling for the boycott of Reliance Jio products after their talks with the government failed. Archana had earlier become the first member of the Salman Khan-produced show to extend her support to the farmers’ protest by sharing a black image on Instagram. This came amidst Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani proudly announcing that Shloka Mehta had given birth to a baby boy.

The journalist’s post said that farmers had rejected the government proposals and vowed to intensify their protest. Protesting farmers said that the proposals were an insult to them and it only proved that the government was working for its corporate friends.

Farmer leaders, in their news conference, announced that they will boycott Reliance Jio products, petrol pumps and shops, adding that they will also block the Jaipur-Delhi and Delhi-Agra highways on 12 December. They also threatened to stage protests across the country on 14 December.

Archana’s interest in the farmers’ movement assumes significance in light of her recent decision to share a black image to express her solidarity with them. Sharing a black image, Archana had written, “#kisaan (farmer).” This was widely viewed as her support for the protesting farmers.

She had also earned plenty of plaudits from her fans for her bold stand in support of the same. One had written, “I think this blank picture say everything ma’am .Thanku ma’am for supporting farmers.” “Thanku mam 4 supportong farmers,” wrote another fan. Another commented, “This picture actually describes the future of farmers in our country,” another fan had written.

Earlier, actors such as Diljit Dosanjh from Punjab and Khesari Lal Yadav from the Bhojpuri film industry had publicly thrown their weight behind the farmers. Diljit had also reportedly donated a whopping Rs. 1 crore to buy winter gear for those taking part in the protests. Diljit had travelled to the Delhi-Haryana border, where tens of thousands of farmers have been camping to demand the withdrawal of the controversial Farm Laws.

Diljit had also slammed actor Kangana Ranaut for insulting two elderly ladies, Bilkis Dadi of Shaheen Bagh and Mahinder Kaur of Punjab, using her social media pages.

The farmers’ decision to boycott Reliance Jio products comes amidst Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani becoming grandparents after Shloka Mehta gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday.