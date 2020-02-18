Amar Singh’s extraordinary apology to Amitabh Bachchan for past utterances targeting KBC host, wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh has publicly apologised to his former friend Amitabh Bachchan for his past utterances targeting the Kaun Banega Crorepati host, his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. In a video message shared on his Facebook page, Singh also revealed that he was fighting death and felt it was time for him to express his regrets to his former friend.

“This day my father passed away. For the last decade, Amitabh Bachchan has been sending me wishes on the occasion of my father’s death anniversary. When two people love each other, then they also tend to expect from and ignore each other. This relationship also faces some boiling points and the reactions are often very violent. The bigger the bonding, the more pain you feel when it breaks.”

Singh went on to say that not only did he stay away from the Bachchan family in the last 10 years but he also tried to create hatred in their mind about him. “But when today Amitabh Bachchan ji remembered my father once again, I remembered how Amit ji and I had stayed in Singapore together for two months for the treatment of liver disease. Our association broke after that,” Singh said.

The former Samajwadi Party leader then apologised to Bachchan for his past statements critical of the latter’s family. He said, “I feel that I unnecessarily showed bitterness towards him (in the last ten years). The life experiences a sunset after you reach 60. And I am at the stage where I am fighting with death. I think I should publicly say now that I should have been kind towards him (Bachchan) if not for any other reasons but just because he was elder to me. And I must express my regrets for all my bitter utterances.”

Singh said that he only had disappointment about the Bachchan family, but the famous Bollywood family had neither bitterness not disappointment about him. “They have some special feelings for me, ” he said.

Singh concluded by saying that he will leave everything to God and thanked Amitabh Bachchan for his special message on the death anniversary of his father.

In 2017, Singh had said in an interview that even before he met Amitabh Bachchan, the latter and his wife Jaya Bachchan lived separately. “One of them was living in Pratiksha and the other lived in his other bungalow Janak. There were also speculations about a problem between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya. I am not responsible for that,” Singh was quoted by India Today.

When asked to comment, Bachchan had only said that Singh was a friend and had every right to say ‘what he wants to say.”

Singh had once again targeted Bachchan after his name cropped up in the infamous leaked Panama papers adding that the hero was bound to become a villain now.