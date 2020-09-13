After Delhi High Court, Arnab Goswami faces setback from Bombay High Court after allegations of ban against Republic TV, writ petition thrown out

Arnab Goswami was reprimanded by the Delhi High Court last week for his questionable coverage on the Sunanda Pushkar death case. Days later, the controversial anchor faced another setback as the Bombay High Court threw out his writ petition alleging that Shiv Sena had threatened Cable Operators to take the channel off-air. The development came in the same week when Republic Tv consolidated its market share by increasing its gap with Aaj Tak for the fourth week in a row.

Goswami’s company had moved the Bombay High Court expressing its apprehensions that Cable TV Operators in Maharashtra would halt the transmission of its channels following threats of agitation from the Shiv Cable Sena.

The Bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Milind Jadhav, according to the Bar and Bench website, threw out his writ petition saying that the Network could approach the appropriate law enforcement authority against Sena’s intimidation.

The order by the High Court s]read, “The (…) Shiv Cable Sena is not a statutory authority to either supersede the license granted to the Petitioners or to interfere in the contractual/statutory relationship between the Petitioners and the Cable Network Operators. The communication issued by it has, therefore, no effect in law.”

The lawyer representing the Maharashtra government argued that a writ against the Shiv Sena was improper since the Sena was a private entity.

Last week, the Delhi High Court had come down heavily on Arnab Goswami as it directed the Republic TV founder to exercise restraint in the coverage of the Sunanda Pushkar death case. This was after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor moved the High Court seeking an interim injunction restraining Goswami from making defamatory remarks against him with respect to the ongoing criminal proceedings.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reminded Goswami’s lawyer that the Republic TV founder’s counsel had given an undertaking in December 2017 that restraint would be shown and rhetoric would be brought down while covering the Sunanda Pushkar case.

The court directed Goswami to exercise restraint till the next date of hearing on 20 November.