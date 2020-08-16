’85-year-old’ Archana Puran Singh called ‘Sidhu Eater’ by Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show as Saif Ali Khan’s brother-in-law appears to promote Lootcase

Kapil Sharma called Archana Puran Singh the ‘Sidhu Eater’ on the weekend as he welcomed Saif Ali Khan’s brother-in-law, Kunal Khemu, on The Kapil Sharma Show. This was after Kapil took a jibe at his friend Dinesh, who’s also a musician on the show. He said that if Google was to generate a password looking at his friend’s face, it would be Dinesh420. He then shifted his attention to Archana and said that Goggle has generated a password for her and this was ‘Archana The Sidhu Eater.’

Kapil did not stop here. He even called Archana daaku during his conversation with a caller from Dehradun. Kapil said that he too had two persons from Dehradun with one being his director and the other being Archana, who too looked like a daaku.

The caller said that he had heard plenty of stories about Archana Puran Singh since the time she went to the local gym. Archana corrected the caller saying that there was no gym in Dehradun when she was growing up. Kapil took a jibe saying that Archana did not need a gym since she often lifted her husband Parmeet Sethi to build her muscles. Kapil told the caller’s children that they must learn about their father’s real motive to visit the gym when he was young, adding that it primarily due to rumours that Archana Puran Singh also used the same gym.

Archana was also stunned when a caller read a couplet expressing his love for her. Archana warned him of consequences since Archana’s husband was sitting in the car backstage. The caller had said that he had waited for Archana for a long time and now that he had seen her his heart was not in control.

On Saturday, Kapil had targeted Archana all through the show by accusing her to indulge in role-play at home where she acted as a British oppressor and her husband was forced to act like an oppressed Indian. This, Kapil added, was a ploy by Archana so that she did not have to do household chores since she made her husband complete the task.

Kapil also said that Archana was very upset this year’s Independence Day since laddoo was being sent online and she was unable to collect them in person. The famous comedian said that Archana would get two laddoos on Independence Day in her school, but she would squeeze them to convert into one big laddoo. She would then approach her teachers and say she only received one laddoo and should be given one more, added Kapil.

On Sunday, Kapil was joined by the star cast of Lootcase including Kunal Khemu, Ranvir Shorey and Rasika Dugal. Kapil asked Kunal, Saif Ali Khan’s brother-in-law, if he knew a spot where Archana can get a lot of money without working hard for it.

Kapil also joked that Archana was 85-year-old but the caller came to her defence saying that the veteran actress was born in 1985.