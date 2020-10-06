JSPL marches ahead with highest-ever quarterly standalone sales of 1.93 million tons in Q2FY21

Jindal Steel & Power Limited has registered a phenomenal 30% (Year-on-Year) growth in consolidated steel sales of 2.41 million tons in Q2FY21 as compared to 1.85 Million tons in Q2 FY 20. The company also reported 18% (Y-o-Y) growth in consolidated steel production with 2.35 million tons in Q2FY21 as compared to 1.99 million tons in Q2FY20.

With the revival of domestic steel demand, the JSPL recorded 29% (Y-o-Y) growth in standalone steel sales with 1.93 Million Tons Q2FY21 as compared to 1.49 million tons in Q2FY20. The company also reported a 16% rise in (Y-o-Y) standalone steel production with 1.84 Million tons in Q2FY21 as compared to 1.58 Million tons in Q2FY20.

Steel Exports contributed to 38% of the total sales volumes with 0.74 million tons. The JSPL’s Barbil pellet plant recorded the highest-ever quarterly pellet production of 2.01 million tons in Q2FY21.

VR Sharma, MD, JSPL, said in a statement, “We are proud of our dedicated workforce and their hard work. We firmly believe in the India growth story and want to contribute to it significantly. We are setting new production benchmark for ourselves and would like to surpass them consistently going forward. We are ramping up sales & production, as India comes out of the lockdown effect and ramps up its economic activities towards a renewed growth path.”

About JSPL:

JSPL is a leading Indian Infrastructure Conglomerate with a presence in the steel, power, and mining sectors. With an investment of approximately 12 billion USD (90,000 Crore Rupees) across the globe, the Company is continuously scaling its capacity utilization and efficiencies to contribute towards building a self-reliant India.