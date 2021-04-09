RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday tested positive for COVID-19, said a statement from the BJP’s ideological parent.



“RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohanji Bhagwat today tested Corona positive. He has normal symptoms and admitted to Kigsway hospital Nagpur,” a tweet from the RSS’ official Twitter handle read.

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhi tweeted, “Just learnt about @RSSorg #Sarsanghachalak Mananiya Mohan Bhagwat ji being diagnosed for #COVID19 Wishing speedy recovery to @DrMohanBhagwat ji.”

Mohan Bhagwat had taken the first dose of COVID-19 on 6 March in Nagpur.

Maharashtra has become the worst-affected Indian state by the second wave of coronavirus. The state health minister, Rajesh Tope, on Friday said that 58,993 new patients had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. “Also newly 45,391 patients have been cured today. Totally 26,95,148 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 5,34,603 bThe patient recovery rate in the state is 81.96%,” Tope had tweeted.