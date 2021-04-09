At least four people are feared dead after a fire broke out at a COVID hospital in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Friday evening.

“Around 27 patients at the hospital were shifted to other hospitals. We can’t comment on their health condition now. Hospital has been evacuated,” news agency ANI quoted the police as saying.

Dr Avinash Gawande, Medical Superintendent, GMC, Nagpur told the news agency that dead bodies had been brought to the Government Medical College & Hospital.

Maharashtra has become the worst-affected Indian state by the second wave of coronavirus. The state health minister, Rajesh Tope, on Friday said that 58,993 new patients had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. “Also newly 45,391 patients have been cured today. Totally 26,95,148 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 5,34,603 bThe patient recovery rate in the state is 81.96%,” Tope tweeted.