Sudhir Chaudhary faces brutal social media roasting with ‘single source’ jibe after journalist claims ’66 people have tested positive at Zee News’

Sudhir Chaudhary has been facing brutal social media roasting with ‘single source’ jibe after a journalist working for rival channel India Today claimed ’66 people have tested positive at Zee News.’ This came amidst allegations that Chaudhary had forced his staff to work even after they tested positive for coronavirus. The Zee News editor had later taken to social media to claim that his words had been distorted.

Journalist Milan Sharma took to Twitter to write, “A total of 66 people have tested positive at Zee News. It has emerged to be a cluster. #Covid_19.”

A total of 66 people have tested positive at Zee News. It has emerged to be a cluster. #Covid_19 — Milan Sharma (@Milan_reports) May 21, 2020

This prompted Twitterati to target Chaudhary reminding him about his malicious campaign against Tablighi Jamat. Many have been demanding that the government initiate a criminal action for allegedly forcing his staff to work despite COVID-19 infections.

I wish the 66 people who have tested positive at Zee news well- I hope they recover soon. I am determined to not behave with them as they did with the Tablighi Jamaat. Perhaps they will learn from this,that bigotry must be shunned, though I do not have much hope of that — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) May 21, 2020

Total 66 people have confirmed Covid-19 positive at Zee News. Those infected had attended the office aswell. Let’s blame Tablighis for this. Kyon? — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) May 21, 2020

Just In: One of my friend who is working in Zee Hindustan told me that only one man is responsible for covid spread in Zee News group.. — Shashi Shankar Singh (@Morewithshashi) May 21, 2020

Sources say, the number of employees who have tested positive is close to 79 at Zee news. https://t.co/PkisTpbsti — Sana Khan (@Sanakhan_m) May 21, 2020

Single source. Sudhir Chaudhary admitted that infected employees came to work. https://t.co/RB5Ub7gzK5 — Dushyant (@atti_cus) May 21, 2020

Earlier this week, Twitter had exploded in anger as Zee News confirmed that 28 of its staff members had tested positive for coronavirus. A journalist took to Twitter alleging Tablighi Jamaat-like discriminatory treatment being meted out to own colleagues by those working for WION, Zee Media’s English TV channel. This prompted Chaudhary to imply that those testing positive for COVID-19 had shown the courage to come to the office instead of sitting at home and creating memes.

The tweet by journalist Aveek Sen had had claimed, “Sudhir Chaudhary gave a motivational speech to all employees this afternoon. He said, “Ghabra kyun rahe ho? Mai bhi carrier ho sakta hun. Par kaam kar raha hun na.” Then threatened those who took leave. “Jo log bahana banake office nahi aa rahe hai, unko hum dekh rahe hai…Kab tak nahi aayenge? 5-10-15 din.” As the media industry is hit by low ads due to recession, he exploits them. Last year prominent news outlets sacked 100+ at a go. Corona came with salary cuts. People are afraid of losing their jobs. And he exploits this.”

Chaudhary had denied allegations by implying that his colleagues were brave to work despite infections while others sat home to create social media memes.