After displaying resilience in the first nine months of FY21, Naveen Jindal-led JSPL continued to gain momentum as we enter a new decade. The JSPL’s monthly production increased y-o-y in January 2021 to 6.9 lakh tonnes.

Higher production also helped the JSPL post a solid growth y-o-y in shipments to 5.8 lakh tonnes. Shipments were however lower q-o-q as JSPL continued to focus on value over volumes.

JSPL MD VR Sharma said, “Thanks to an outstanding, committed workforce, we have posted good numbers in a challenging environment. With the country getting back to normalcy, we will only do better. We’ll double our efforts towards rebuilding the economy and the nation.”

