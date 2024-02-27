“Entire country is being taken for a ride”: Supreme Court slams Ramdev’s Patanjali, bans Patanjali ads; issues contempt notice

The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed controversial Ramdev’s Patanjali for taking the country for a ride with false and misleading advertisements on Patanjali. A Bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah minced no words as they also issued a contempt notice to Ramdev’s partner Acharya Balakrishna, who is also the Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurveda.

“The entire country is taken for a ride! You wait for two years when the Acts says this(misleading advertisements) is prohibited,” Justice Amanullah was quoted by the Livelaw website.

Also Read: Supreme Court slams Ramdev’s Patanjali, warns of consequences for false claims

The judges were not happy that Ramdev and his company had gone ahead with their misleading ads despite a warning by the top court in November last year.

As soon as the proceedings started today, Justice Amanullah said, “Before you proceed…Where is the person representing Patanjali? You flout this order?” He added, “You had the courage and guts to come up with this advertisement after the Court’s order…we are going to pass a very strict order. You are tempting the Court.”

Taking a dim view of a newspaper ad, Justice Amanullah said that he will make two persons, whose photographs are there in the advertisement, party. This included Ramdev as well. To which, his lawyer, Vipin Sanghi, said that Ramdev was a sanyasi.

Justice Amanullah replied, “We are not bothered by that.”

Justice Kohli added, “They were aware of the order and prima facie they are flouting it.”

The top court also pulled up the central government for not checking the dodgy practices of Ramdev and his company.

Ramdev has been a known supporter of the BJP. It’s in this context that today’s hard-hitting observation by the Supreme Court assumes incredible significance. It remains to be seen how Ramdev and his company will respond to today’s development.

The Supreme Court in November last year had come down heavily on Patanjali’s Ramdev and warned him of serious consequences if he did not mend his ways in the future. The Supreme Court’s scathing remarks were in relation to Patanjali’s false claims in promoting its products.