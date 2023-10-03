Jindal Steel & Power’s Gare Palma IV/6 coal mine starts production

Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has announced the successful commencement of production at the Gare Palma IV/6 coal mine, strategically positioned in Chhattisgarh.

This significant development marks a vital milestone in JSP’s continued journey in advancing its raw material security. This mine will also support the proposed expansion of its Raigarh integrated steel plant to a capacity of 9.6 Million tons per annum (MTPA) from the existing 3.6 MTPA.

JSP Managing Director Bimlendra Jha said in a statement, “The proposed expansion aligns perfectly with the vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat, as it will substantially bolster India’s steel production capacity using our own swadeshi coal. We aim to finance this expansion predominantly through internal accruals, ensuring a healthy balance sheet.”

About JSP:

JSP is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, mining and infrastructure sectors. With an investment of 12 billion USD globally, the Company is continuously scaling its capacity utilisation and efficiencies to capture opportunities for building a self-reliant India.