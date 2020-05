Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has been admitted to AIIMS, where he’s kept under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward, reported news agency PTI.

The 87-year-old served as India’s prime minister for two terms, between 2004 and 2014. He’s widely regarded as the architect of the country’s economic liberalisation as finance minister in the early 90s.

Dr. Singh had undergone heart-bypass surgery at AIIMS in 2009.

(This is breaking news. Please come back to this page for more updates)