The Indian cricket board has announced that it will donate Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to fight the menace of coronavirus. This was after Twitterati trended #ShameOnBCCI on Twitter.

The BCCI said that the pledged fund will contribute towards ‘strengthening the nation’s disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect Indian citizens.’

A statement from the board said, “The outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-1) is first and foremost a public health emergency and the BCCI has a firm resolve that the nation gets all possible help to cope with the testing times.”

It added, “The Board along with its state associations will continue to monitor and work closely with the Government of India, state governments and other state regulatory bodies and are committed to providing support to the state machinery in the face of adversity.”

NEWS : BCCI to contribute INR 51 crores to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund More details here – https://t.co/kw1yVhOO5o pic.twitter.com/RJO2br2BAo — BCCI (@BCCI) March 28, 2020

The richest sporting body in the world had earlier come under considerable condemnation for not doing its bit to fight the outbreak of coronavirus, which has prompted the government to announce a 21-day nationwide lockdown. Hashtag #ShameOnBCCI had become a top trend on Twitter on Saturday.

The problem with Indians is that we are in love with symbols & symbolisms!

We never needed Balidaan gloves. The country needed generous arth daan in times of need. The Indian cricket team blood suckers will not find a place even in hell!#ShameOnBCCI pic.twitter.com/zbvAgjOiyv — India ka ek sipahi (@Ani_Chakravarty) March 28, 2020