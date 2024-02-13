Shah Rukh Khan trends after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy reveals Jawan actor helped release of Indians from Qatar

BJP leder and former Rajya Sabha MP, Subramanian Swamy, has sensationally revealed that Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan was responsible behind the release of eight Indians, who were sentenced to death in Qatar.



According to Swamy, it was Shah Rukh who had managed to secure the safe release of these Indians after top officials of the Indian foreign ministry and National Security Advisor failed to persuade Qatar to release former Indian Navy officials.

“Modi should take Cinema star Sharuk Khan to Qatar with him since after MEA and NSA had failed to persuade the Shiekhs of Qatar, Modi pleaded with Khan to intervene , and thus got an expensive settlement from the Qatar Shiekhs to free our Naval officers,” wrote Swamy in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Swamy was replying to a post shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his trips to the UAE and Qatar.

Modi had tweeted, “Over the next two days, I will be visiting UAE and Qatar to attend various programmes, which will deepen India’s bilateral relations with these nations. My visit to UAE will be my seventh since assuming office, indicating the priority we attach to strong India-UAE friendship. I am eager to meet my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed. I will have the honour of inaugurating the first Hindu Mandir in UAE. I will also address the Indian Community at a community programme in Abu Dhabi. I will also speak at the @WorldGovSummit and meet @HHShkMohd in Dubai. I look forward to meeting HH Sheikh @TamimBinHamad , under whose leadership Qatar is witnessing immense growth.”

No sooner did Swamy tweet claiming Shah Rukh’s role in securing the release of Indians from Qatar, the internet exploded as people began to thank the celebrated Bollywood stars.

SHOCKING!!! While Noida Channels and Godi Media would do propaganda and blabber Modi Modi and run prime time debates on Modi’s Magic. BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy has revealed that India’s own hero and superstar Shah Rukh Khan had to personally persuade the Emir of Qatar for… pic.twitter.com/NGUIg59kYA — Sohom Banerjee (@Sohom03) February 13, 2024

BHARAT KI SHAAN SHAH RUKH KHAN pic.twitter.com/2uIBqZsrFi — ShahPathy Army🥷 (@Srkians_Amit) February 13, 2024