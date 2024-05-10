Bail for Arvind Kejriwal while Hemant Soren left to languish in jail; netizens question Supreme Court’s double standard

By
JKR Staff
-
0

The Supreme Court on Friday granted an interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after 50 days of arrest in the liquor scam case. The top court granted Kejriwal the bail to allow him to campaign for his party in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. However, the decision triggered intense conversations on social media with many highlighting the Supreme Court’s double standard as they pointed out the court’s refusal to grant bail to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a tribal politician.

L

While granting bail to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said, “The appellant – Arvind Kejriwal is the Chief Minister of Delhi and a leader of one of the national parties. No doubt, serious accusations have been made, but he has not been convicted. He does not have any criminal antecedents. He is not a threat to the society.”

Moments after the top court’s bail order, Kejriwal walked out of Delhi’s notorious Tihar Jail amidst much fanfare.

While out on bail, Kejriwal will not be allowed to his office or the Delhi secretariat, and sign official files unless absolutely necessary for obtaining the lieutenant governor’s approval.

His release for 21 days comes just before the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls scheduled for 13 May.

55-year-old Kejriwal, according to news agency PTI, thanked the top court as he said, “We have to save the country from dictatorship, I will fight with all my might but need the support of 140 crore people.”

Meanwhile, many were quick to highlight the Supreme Court’s double standard since it had earlier rejected Soren’s interim bail application on the same ground.

Previous articleSupreme Court indicates it may grant interim bail to jailed Kejriwal but with special conditions; ED opposes
Next articleIreland snubs Israel at United Nations, says it will recognise State of Palestine

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR