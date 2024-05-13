Kannada TV actress Pavitra Jayaram dies in road accident

In a tragic development, a popular Kannada TV actress, Pavitra Jayaram, died in a road accident on Sunday. She died away after her car met with an accident in Mehbooba Nagar in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, her car collided with a road divider as the driver lost control of the vehicle. Her car was then badly damaged by an oncoming speeding truck from the other side. The actress sustained fatl injuries and died on the spot.

A report by news agency IANS said that she was returning from the Mandya district in Karnataka.

Also in the car were the actress’ cousin Apeksha, her driver Srikanth and actor Chandrakanth. All three sustained injuries in the car crash.

Many on social media mourned the actress’ death. One wrote on Twitter, “RIP Kannada actress Pavitra Jayaram who shot to fame with ‘Trinayani’ dies in a road accident near Mebbooba Nagar in Andhra Pradesh.”