“Modi hai to mumkin hai’ response from Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja after reporter asks her for reaction to father-in-law’s allegations

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja has reacted angrily to a reporter’s question about the allegations made by her father-in-law recently. Rivaba, who is also a BJP MLA in Gujarat, came up with ‘Modi hai to Mumkin hai’ response while informing the reporter that the time was not right for such questions.

“Why are we here today? You can contact me directly if you want to know about it,” Rivaba said explaining that she was busy propagating the key messaging of the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls including the slogan ‘Modi hai to Mumkin hai.’

Rivaba has been facing intense scrutiny after Ravindra Jadeja’s father made sensational allegations saying that his daughter-in-law had caused an irreparable damage in his relationship with his son.

Ravindra Jadeja’s father had said in a media interview that he had ‘absolutely no relation with Ravindra and his wife, Rivaba’ adding that they were not on talking terms.

“We don’t call them, and they don’t call us. The issues started after two or three months of their marriage,” the cricketer’s father had said.

Jadeja’s father had even regretted his decision to make his son a cricketer implying that the fame and money had pushed the former away from his father.

He had said, “He is my son, and it burns my heart. I wish I hadn’t got him married. It would have been better if he hadn’t become a cricketer. We would not have to go through all this in that case.

“I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow of his own. He lives in the same city, but I don’t get to see him. I don’t know what magic his wife has done on him.”

He had added, “Within three months of the marriage, she told me that everything should be transferred to her name. She created a rift in our family. She didn’t want the family and desired an independent life. I could be wrong, and Naynaba (Ravindra’s sister) could be wrong, but you tell me, how can all 50 members of our family be wrong? There’s no relation with anyone in the family; there’s just hate.”

Jadeja had rejected his father’s allegations. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he had written, “Let’s ignore what’s said in scripted interviews.”