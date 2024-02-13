“I’m hurt”: Former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai slams Ranveer Singh for TV ad, Kiku Sharda of The Kapil Sharma Show calls it ‘insane’

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai has slammed Ranveer Singh for his latest TV ad involving adult film actor Johnny Sins. Rashami said that the advertisement promoting a men’s health brand was a slap to those working in the TV industry. However, Kiku Sharda of The Kapil Sharma Show saw a funny side and praised the ad calling it ‘insane.’



In a hard-hitting social media post, Rashami wrote, “I’ve started my work from a regional film industry. And then I started working in television industry. Ppl call it a small screen. Where normal people watch news, cricket, all #Bollywood film also and much more (sic).”

Rashami added in her note, “After watching this reel, which is highly unexpected, I felt its a humiliation to all the TV industry and people who work in television. Coz we are always made feel small and treated like 1. Actors really wanna work on big screen too. This is exactly how we get treated. Everyone is working hard.”

Her note read, “But I am sorry TV show pe yeh sab nahi dikhate. This all happens on big screen. And nothing wrong in showing some reality but this a reality check for all the TV industry coz I feel its a slap. Maybe I am overreacting but we show culture and love to our audience. And I’m hurt coz I have had a respectful journey in the TV industry. Hope you all will understand the emotion. #msorryfornotbeingsorry.”

Meanwhile, entertainment artists from the TV and film industry appeared to like the advertisement featuring Ranveer and Johnny Sins.

Kiku wrote, “Hahahahahaha this is insane !!! 😂😂😂.” Tanmay Bhat wrote, “So good to see one of my all time favourite sexual icons….and also Johny Sins.” Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Baba u are bold and beautiful for doing this….”