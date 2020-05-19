Actor Ashiesh Roy in ICU, makes desperate appeal for money for treatment

Actor Ashiesh Roy has told his fans on Facebook that he had been admitted in ICU and made a desperate appeal for money for treatment. His social media posts left many, including people from his industry, shocked.

Roy, who’s hasted in several TV series such as asural Simar Ka and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, wrote on Facebook, “Am in the ICU. Very Ill. Dialysis.”

Roy’s another Facebook post read, “Need urr diagent moneyfor dialysis.”

Film producer and Roy’s friend Vinta Nanda asked, “Where are you?” Filmmaker Hnsal Mehta wrote on Twitter as he tagged Ashoke Pundit and actor Sushant Singh, “Actor Ashish Roy (Bond) is seriously ill, on dialysis and in the ICU. He has appealed for financial help on FB. I’m doing all I can to help. Can industry associations also help the ailing actor?”

Actor Ashish Roy (Bond) is seriously ill, on dialysis and in the ICU. He has appealed for financial help on FB. I’m doing all I can to help. Can industry associations also help the ailing actor? @sushant_says@ashokepandithttps://t.co/d8qpAan1VK — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 19, 2020

Roy clarified in another Facebook post stating that he was indeed in the need of financial help. He wrote, “To put the record straight, this call for funds for my dialysis is 100%genuine. Pleàse help!”

Roy had suffered a stroke early last year, leading to his hospitalisation. He had also undergone a surgery for a brain clot in 2018.

Roy has acted in films such as Emraan Hashmi-starrer Raja Natwarlal and MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar. He also acted in TV series such as Banegi Apni Baat, Remix, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Jeannie Aur Juju.