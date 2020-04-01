Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan are back to following each other on social media, IAS topper gets Instagram post liked by Kashmiri husband

IAS topper Tina Dabi and husband Athar Aamir Khan have followed back each other on social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram. Speculations were rife on social media after Tina Dabi dropped ‘Khan’ from her surname and removed the reference to Kashmiri bahu (daughter-in-law) from her Instagram bio. While Tina had continued to follow her husband on Instagram, Athar had unfollowed her for unspecified reasons. However, soon after it was reported, Athar began to follow back his wife on the Facebook-owned social media platform. In another developed, Athar also liked the latest social media post wife Tina.
Fans of Tina and Athar were left bewildered after they noticed that their favourite civil servants had stopped following each other on Twitter. However, as of Tuesday, the IAS topper couple had begun following each other back on the microblogging site.
Last week, Tina took to Instagram to post her video explaining how she was working hard to keep citizens safe during the lockdown period. While sharing the video, she wrote, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.” The caption of her video read, “Long working hours for us in the administration to keep everyone safe and healthy.”
Though Tina has disabled the comments section for her post, Athar was one of the prominent people to have liked the video.
Tina had topped the prestigious UPSC exams in 2016, while Athar had secured the all India number two position. Both fell in love with each other during the training before tying the knot in 2018. Several top names from the Indian politics including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had attended their wedding reception in Delhi.
Soon after the wedding, Tina had added ‘Khan’ to her surname while declaring herself as a Kashmiri bahu in her Instagram bio, which now currently reads, “This is a personal account. Currently posted as SDM Bhilwara, Rajasthan.”
Both Tina and Athar are hugely popular with considerably large fan base on social media. Tina has in excess of half a million followers on Instagram alone while Athar’s number of followers stands at 2.60 lakh. Athar was a relatively late entrant to Instagram.