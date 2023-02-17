Who Is The Suspect In Mississippi Mass Shootings? Eye-witnesses reveal details

At least six people are reported to have been killed in another act of madness plaguing America. A gunman, now in the custody of the police, killed six people in Mississippi. The incident took place outside a store within the Arkabutla community.

According to local media reports, one shooting incident occurred inside a store on Arkabutla Road where a man was killed. The police also discovered a dead body of a woman inside a home on Arkabutla Dam Road. Her husband too sustained injuries but it’s not known if he too was shot.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves wrote, “I’ve been briefed on the series of shootings in Tate County. The individual responsible has been taken into custody alive. At this time, we believe he acted alone. His motive is not yet known.

“I will ensure that the full resources of the state are available to law enforcement as we continue to investigate the situation. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has been asked to assist in this investigation. Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time.”

Meanwhile, eye-witnesses have revealed the details about the shooter. One eye-witness told local reporter Kelli Cook that the suspect was ‘dressed in camouflage with a long gun.’

Ethan Chase, a 19-year-old local resident and another eye-witness, told WREG-TV that he had seen the armed suspect, adding that he came outside to check the pulse of the victim who died inside their vehicle.

He was quoted by the BBC as saying, “This… doesn’t happen out here.

“This is supposed to be a peaceful place.”

Arkabutla has a population of fewer than 300 people.

The CNN reported that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist with the investigation.