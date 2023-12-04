Who Is 38-year-old Courtney Gordon, Suspect Who Killed Four Relatives Including Two Children? Motive

The New York Police Department on Sunday shot dead a suspect, who had gone on a killing spree, murdering his relatives including two children before being killed by the police. The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Courtney Gordon.

According to Chief of department for the New York Police Department Jeff Maddrey, everyone who was killed by Gordon died of stab wounds. The incident took place in the Far Rockaway neighbourhood of Queens, New York.

Speaking to reporters at the Jamaica Hospital, the NYPD said that they first received a 911 call at 05:10 local time about the incident. The caller, a young female, had told the police that her cousin was indiscriminately killing her family members.

Who Is 38-year-old Courtney Gordon?

The NYPD quickly dispatched two officers to the location. The officers saw a male walking out of the house with luggage. When they tried to speak to the suspect, he attacked one of the officers with a knife stabbing his chest. The other officer was stabbed in his head. This prompted one of the officers to shoot the suspect using his weapon.

The suspect, Courtney Gordon, was later rushed to hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The police later discovered three more bodies inside the house. They included two children, an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. The 11-year-old girl was lying in a pool of blood at the front of the house. She was taken to hospital but later died of her injuries.

Two other victims were identified as a 44-year-old female and a male in his 30s. Another 61-year-old female is severely wounded and is receiving treatment for multiple stab wounds.

The NYPD officers said that the perpetrator had been identified as Courtney Gordon. “He’s a male, 38-year-old. One prior arrest and that was for a strangulation domestic violence incident that took place in the Bronx,” said an officer.

The NYPD said that they did not have any other history of Gordon’s previous crimes. The suspect was visiting his relative when he carried out the mass murder.

Motive

The police said that they were still trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder. Meanwhile, many Twitter users have been sharing a photo of who they say was the suspect with his aunt, who he murdered.

@Shabbosgoy Courtney Gordon who stabbed his aunt and family who were giving the “homeless” Gordon a place to live. pic.twitter.com/dAYnfqXh1w — Daniel Savage (@TheLastSavage1) December 3, 2023

According to local media reports, Gordon was a homeless man and his aunt had provided her with safe accommodation in her own house. Little did she realise that Gordon would reciprocate this gesture of kindness with mass murder.

The police said that the person who dialled 911 was being interviewed. Meanwhile, the investigation is underway.