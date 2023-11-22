US firm cuts ties with former Obama advisor after video of abusing Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) goes viral

A racist man, who was chosen by Barack Obama to work as one of his advisor during his term as the US President is facing global condemnation for his Islamophobic rant and abuses for Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). A US firm, which employed racist Stuart Seldowitz, has announced cutting ties with the vile man.

This was after several internet users posted videos of Seldowitz abusing an Egyptian vendor in America using expletives for Islam, the Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). His comments were so vile that they can’t be reproduced here in words.

Reacting to the video, his employer Gotham Governance Relations issued a statement saying the firm had severed ties with the vile man.

Given how central racism & Islamophobia are to US foreign and security policy, this former advisor to the @StateDept and @WhiteHouse named Stuart Seldowitz is totally on message in this disgraceful, Islamophobic tirade targeted at a defenceless food vendor pic.twitter.com/sPUIsG4Z2b — Dr. Rizwaan Sabir (@RizwaanSabir) November 21, 2023

“Gotham Government Relations has ended all affiliation with Stuart Seldowitz, an individual who hasn’t contributed to our work in years. The video of his actions is vile, racist and beneath the dignity of the standards we practice at our firm.

The Israeli war crimes against innocent Palestinian civilians has given rise to Islamophobia in the US, Canada, Europe and the UK where the governments have extended full support to Israeli act of war crimes against Palestinian children. More than 7,000 babies in Gaza have been massacred since 7 October by the Israeli terrorists masquerading as military personnel.

Millions of people have been staging protests against their governments in these countries but they have refused to ask Israel for a ceasefire.