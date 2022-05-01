UK: Ruling party MP, grandfather of two, resigns after porn moment of madness

Britain’s ruling party MP Neil Parish has said that he was resigning as an MP after he admitted to watching pornography twice in Parliament. Parish, who has represented Tiverton and Honiton in Devon since 2010, told BBC that his decision to quit as an MP was following a ‘moment of madness’ prompting him to watch porn clips inside the parliament.

Parish, a prominent colleague of British PM Boris Johnson, said that when he watched the porn clip in the parliament, this was accidental, but his action was deliberate on the second occasion.

The Conservative Party had suspended him from the party after allegations first surfaced.

The controversy rocked British politics after two of Parish’s female colleagues alleged that they had seen him watch porn clips on his mobile phone inside the parliament as they sat near him.

Parish, whose wife defended him in the beginning, later told BBC, “The situation was that funnily enough, it was tractors I was looking at.

“I did get into another website that had a very similar name and I watched it for a bit, which I shouldn’t have done.

“But my crime – biggest crime – is that on another occasion I went in a second time.”

Parish said that he will have to live with this for the rest of his life. “I made a huge terrible mistake and I’m here to tell the world,” he added.

Parish had opposed Brexit in the 2016 referendum and is married with two children and two grandchildren.