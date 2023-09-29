Twin blasts rock Pakistan; more than 50 people killed in suicide attack near mosque in Pakistan

A suspected suicide attack has killed more than 50 people near a mosque in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. The suicide attack took place when hundreds of devotees gathered near a mosque to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).



No groups or individuals have claimed responsibility for today’s attack. Auhtorities in Balochistan say that an emergency has been declared in the province.

Balochistan’s police chief Abdul Khaliq Sheikh said that a senior was killed in the suicide attack as he tried to stop the attacker.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Strongly condemn the heinous attack in Mastung. Attacking innocent people during the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession is a terrible act. We’ll use all resources for rescue and relief operations, ensuring best medical care for the injured. We’re committed to a zero-tolerance policy against terrorists.”

Another blasts is reported to have taken place at a mosque near Peshawar City in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It’s not clear how many people have been killed in the blast at mosque in Hangu near Peshawar.

According to a report by the BBC, the mosque in Hangu is part of a police complex that has a capacity of 40 to 50 people. Although, some local media reports claim that at least three people have been killed in the second blast at the mosque near Peshawar.